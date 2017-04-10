The Ridgefield Press

Recreation Notes: Running safety workshop

By Kathy Fassman on April 10, 2017

Whether you’re running or walking at a leisurely pace, come learn valuable tips and ways to escape dangerous situations at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s free Running Safety Workshop on Tuesday, April 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the recreation center. This event is presented by the Ridgefield Running Club and Steve DeMasco Shaolin Studios.

Summer will be here before you know it, and Ridgefield Parks & Recreation wants to keep your children swimming. Our stroke clinics are available on Sundays from April 23 to May 14. Classes meet from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at Barlow Mountain pool. These clinics are perfect for students getting ready for their summer swim team. You may register for one to four days. Each clinic focuses on a different stroke and emphasis is put on proper technique and stroke efficiency through skill work and drills.

It’s time for spring tennis. Classes for adults include beginner, intermediate/doubles strategy, ladies scramble, and senior doubles scramble. Classes for children ages 3 to 13 include beginner and intermediate levels. Both adult and youth classes start the week of April 24. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 203-431-2755.

