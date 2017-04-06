Burr Bradleys win history contest

The competition was fierce at the Battle of Ridgefield IV, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center’s (KTHC’s) third annual history trivia contest Friday, March 24. Nine teams of four to six contestants participated in the contest by answering history questions covering topics from the founding of the United States to World War II.

The 62 trivia questions, a mix of multiple choice, short answer, and matching, were developed by a team of local historians, Elise Haas, Kay Ables and Joe Ellis, and led by Quizmaster Charlie Pankenier, who also emceed the event.

After eight rounds of questions, the winner of the coveted fountain trophy was the Burr Bradleys, who were the defending champions, having won the Battle of Ridgefield III last year.

“Each year teams surprise us — and sometimes themselves — with just how much history they know, and how competitive they can be,” said Pankenier. “That command of a wide range of facts is the most impressive part of the competition.”

Other teams in the competition included Crowl’s Loose Cannonballs; the Young Rebels, a team of fifth grade students and their fathers; a team of walk-on competitors; and teams from Ridgefield High School, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Rotary Club, the Prospector Theater, and KTHC.