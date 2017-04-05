Rid Litter Days are April 22-23

Ridgefield’s annual Rid Litter Days — designated days for ridding Ridgefield of its litter — are Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23.

What better way to celebrate Earth Day than to grab your gloves, put on a safety vest, get suitable bags and pick up the litter lying around? Plastic bags and safety vests are available at Parks & Recreation and the Chamber of Commerce (13 Grove St).

Marked collection points are at Farmingville School, East Ridge Middle School, Ridgefield High School and the Fox Hill Lake beach area. Town trucks will pick up the collected litter (in bags) Monday, April 24.

Hazardous waste material (paint, batteries, etc.) and large appliances will not be accepted. However, residents can bring those items to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection day on Sunday, May 20, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The collection will be at the Newtown Public Works Garage, located at 4 Turkey Hill Road, Newtown.

Rid Litter Days are organized by the Caudatowa Garden Club, under the leadership of Beth Yanity and Barbara Hartman. They are co-sponsored by The Town of Ridgefield and the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce.

Many residents have adopted spots and/or roads to maintain; others merely pick up where needed. If a resident would like to Adopt a Spot or a Road, contact Beth Yanity at 203-438-8288 or Barbara Hartman at [email protected].