Matthew Kelemen awarded Fulbright Scholarship to South Korea

Matthew Kelemen of Ridgefield, a member of the Class of 2017 at the University of Pennsylvania and the Class of 2013 at Ridgefield High School, has received a grant from the Fulbright Program, the flagship international educational exchange program of the U.S. government, to South Korea.

He is one of three Americans selected to receive full support in pursuing a master’s degree in Korean Studies at a Korean university.

This grant, which has received significant support from the Korean government, was established with the objective of promoting Korean Studies in the United States. Grant recipients are chosen for their commitment to Korean scholarship and desire to pursue a Korea-focused career.

Mr. Kelemen has spent extensive time studying in South Korea, spending the summer of 2016 in Seoul at Sogang University. At Penn, he is an East Asian Studies major and Political Science minor, where he is writing his Honor’s Thesis on the rupture in early modern Korean historiography.

With his Fulbright grant, Mr. Kelemen plans to enroll in Yonsei University, where he will focus on contemporary security concerns on the peninsula and the US-ROK military alliance.