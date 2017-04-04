Ridgefield girls lax thumps Westhill in opener

Twelve players contributed points as the Ridgefield High girls lacrosse team began its season with an 18-2 pasting of Westhill on Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Hollow.

Ridgefield scored the game’s first 12 goals and led 12-1 at halftime

Fair Smith had four goals to lead the Tigers. Kaityln McMullan, Lucie Picard and freshman Caitlin Slaminko added three goals apiece.

Caroline Curnal supplied two goals and three assists for Ridgefield, while Caeleigh Tannian, Karley Smith and Lauren Whalen each had one goal.

Julia Realander and Annie Hage each finished with two assists, and Maeve Tobin, Cate Costigan, McMullan, and Slaminko added one assist apiece.

Ridgefield goalies Lexi Held (first half) and Robyn Karashik (second half) saw little action as the hosts controlled possession. “Strong defensive stops helped keep the ball on attack today,” said Ridgefield head coach Cece Berger.

Notes: McMullan scored the first goal of the game just three minutes into the opening half.

Curnal, Slaminko and Hage combined for 13 of Ridgefield’s 18 draw controls.

Grace Hansen scored both goals for Westhill.