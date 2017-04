Laugh it up with Christine O’Leary’s talented new group of stand-up comedians on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m.

The students of O’Leary’s Comedy Writing Workshop spend eight weeks writing and practicing their comedy bits to prepare to take their humor to the stage for a night of laughs.

Tickets ($20) are available at 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.