Ann’s Place fashion show at Ridgefield Playhouse

Spring is here and the Ridgefield Playhouse is getting ready for a night of fashion and fun benefiting Ann’s Place. On Thursday, April 20, the Playhouse transforms into a design house where local celebrity models strut their stuff in fashion-forward clothing and accessories from Audrey Road and AR Kids, with hair and makeup by Whip Salon.

The night is hosted by comedienne Christine O’Leary and opens at 6:30 with shopping in the lobby, a signature cocktail by Campari and more. The fashion show starts at 7:30 with new and vintage fashions, jewelry and accessories.

For tickets ($25), call the box office at 203-438-5795 or go to ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge.