Game classes to be held at Ridgefield Continuing Education

Bridge and Mah Jongg are wonderful social games that can be played on many levels, each of them providing a good mental workout, as well as a way to meet new people. Classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Mah Jongg for Beginners starts Thursday, April 20 (12:30 to 2:30), and Tuesday, April 25 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.). Mah Jongg instructor Sybl Falik has been playing for years and taught many classes.

Bridge Basics Plus meets Wednesdays, April 19 through May 24 (12:30 to 2:30), takes you further into duplicate scoring and modern approaches to bidding, including the guideline of 20, overcalls and advances, takeout doubles, and more and is for people who are returning to bridge after many years away and those with fundamental skills who wish to improve.

Beginning Continuing Bridge evening (Tuesdays, April 18 through May 23, 12:30 to 2:30) is a class for those who have good basic skills. It offers opportunities to play hands and learn about opening high point hands, transfers, negative doubles, and more.

All classes are six sessions. Cost is $128, with a Ridgefield senior discount. Advance registration required. Information and registration at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.