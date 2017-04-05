Ridgefield Continuing Education to offer language classes

French, Spanish, Italian, and German classes offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education allow you the opportunity to step away from a rote computer program and into live, active learning of a foreign language. Day and evening classes are available.

French 1, part 1, starts Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. French 1, part 2, starts Wednesday, April 19 at noon. French Advanced Beginner starts Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m. French Advanced starts Wednesday, April 19, at 1:30 p.m.

Spanish 1, part 1, starts Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. Spanish 1, part 2, starts Wednesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. or Tuesday, April 25, at 1:30 p.m. Spanish Intermediate, part 2, starts Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m.

Italian 1, part 1, starts Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m. Italian 1, part 2, starts Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m., and Intermediate, part 1, starts Monday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. Italian Advanced starts Wednesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m.

German 1, part 1, starts Thursday, April 20, at 4 p.m. German Intermediate, part 1, starts Wednesday, April 19, at 3:15 p.m.

Most classes run six to eight sessions for one and one-half hours each. Tuition is $110 to $149, with an additional reasonable text fee. Advance registration required. Course, teacher bios, dates, and locations are at ridgefieldschools.org, or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

