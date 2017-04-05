Dance with Ridgefield Continuing Education

Ballroom/swing and line dance classes are available in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Line Dance, taught by Steve Parker and Ellen Russow (long-term teachers and dancers), meets Wednesdays, April 19 and 26 and May 3, 10, 17 and 24 (7 to 8 p.m., $73).

Ballroom Dance and West Coast Swing classes start Wednesday, April 19. In Beginner 1 (seven sessions, 8:05 to 9 p.m., $84 per person), students will learn three or four basic steps for swing, foxtrot, waltz, cha cha, and rumba. West Coast Swing is a contemporary style of swing, very different from traditional swing. It is by far the fastest growing social dance for its versatility and the variety of music people can dance to. The Beginner 2 course (seven sessions, 7:05 to 8 p.m., $84 per person) will add some figures to the dances taught in Beginner 1 and is for people who have a basic knowledge of dances taught in Beginner 1.

Registration at ridgefieldschools.org. Call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information on shoes to wear to class and location or to register.