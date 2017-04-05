The Ridgefield Press

Dance with Ridgefield Continuing Education

By The Ridgefield Press on April 5, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Ballroom/swing and line dance classes are available in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Line Dance, taught by Steve Parker and Ellen Russow (long-term teachers and dancers), meets Wednesdays, April 19 and 26 and May 3, 10, 17 and 24 (7 to 8 p.m., $73).  

Ballroom Dance and West Coast Swing classes start Wednesday, April 19. In Beginner 1 (seven sessions, 8:05 to 9 p.m., $84 per person), students will learn three or four basic steps for swing, foxtrot, waltz, cha cha, and rumba. West Coast Swing is a contemporary style of swing, very different from traditional swing. It is by far the fastest growing social dance for its versatility and the variety of music people can dance to. The Beginner 2 course (seven sessions, 7:05 to 8 p.m., $84 per person) will add some figures to the dances taught in Beginner 1 and is for people who have a basic knowledge of dances taught in Beginner 1.

Registration at ridgefieldschools.org. Call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information on shoes to wear to class and location or to register.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Ridgefield Continuing Education to offer language classes Next Post Science Olympiad team wins seven medals
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress