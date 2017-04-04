Glenn F. Call, 88, former resident

Glenn F. Call, 88, formerly of Ridgefield, CT, passed away peacefully Monday morning, April 3, 2017 at Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living where he resided for the past three years.

Glenn was born on April 5, 1928, in Bennington, NH and was the eldest son of the late Theodore F. and Gertrude (Cody) Call. Glenn moved to Glastonbury, CT when he was 16, where he met his beloved wife of 65 years, Marie Helene “Helen” (Cote) Call in high school. Helen passed away October 7, 2016.

After graduating from Glastonbury High School, Glenn joined the United States Army and served during WWII. Using the GI bill when he returned, Glenn earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. He remained an avid UConn Huskies fan throughout his entire life. After they wed, Glenn and Helen resided in the Glastonbury area before settling in Ridgefield, CT from 1967 to 2014. He was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Parish in Ridgefield.

Glenn worked as a Certified Public Accountant for Price Waterhouse and American Express. Prior to his retirement, he was Controller of the Union Pacific Corporation. He was a lifelong member of the Connecticut Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs.

Glenn loved traveling with his wife extensively throughout the United States and was known to drive to Montreal, Canada for lunch and stop to visit beloved family on the way home…all in the same day. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed vacationing in Maine and was compelled to reach the summit of every mountain he saw.

Glenn will be lovingly missed by his four children, Maureen Dauphinais and her husband, Frank of Holden, Priscilla F. Essert and her husband, William of Sonoma, CA, Patrick T. Call of Surprise, AZ, and Timothy P. Call of Cape Cod; two sisters, Kathleen Call of Manchester, CT, and Patricia Fusco of VT; four grandchildren, Katrina and Nathan Dauphinais and Miles and Byron Essert; and many nieces and nephews. Glenn was predeceased by one son, Brian F. Call; three brothers, Vernon, Richard and Ronald Call; and three sisters, Constance Boticello, Gertrude Clark, and Alice Banning.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Glenn’s family from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, April 7, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, April 8 at Saint Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury, CT. Interment will follow at Saint Augustine Cemetery, Hopewell Road, South Glastonbury, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Glenn to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, C/O Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. To share a memory or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com.