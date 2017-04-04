Police crack down on distracted driving this month

Needed a bigger incentive to not text and drive?

The Ridgefield Police Department announced March 28 there will be a crackdown on texting and driving during the month of April, which is part of an initiative called “U DRIVE. U TEXT. U PAY”

“The Ridgefield Police Department will have extra patrols on certain days specifically for cell phone and texting violations,” police said.

Under Connecticut cell phone and texting laws fines range from $150 for a first time offense, $300 for a second, and $500 for each subsequent offense.

The extra cellphone patrols are being funded through the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.