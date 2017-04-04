The Ridgefield Press

Police crack down on distracted driving this month

By The Ridgefield Press on April 4, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Needed a bigger incentive to not text and drive?

The Ridgefield Police Department announced March 28 there will be a crackdown on texting and driving during the month of April, which is part of an initiative called “U DRIVE. U TEXT. U PAY”

“The Ridgefield Police Department will have extra patrols on certain days specifically for cell phone and texting violations,” police said.  

Under Connecticut cell phone and texting laws fines range from $150 for a first time offense, $300 for a second, and $500 for each subsequent offense.

The extra cellphone patrols are being funded through the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

 

Related posts:

  1. U Drive. U Text. U Pay. campaign underway

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Margaret Price named Chamber’s Woman of the Year Next Post Schools tech director to host Facebook live event April 18
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress