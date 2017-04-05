Science Olympiad team wins seven medals

On Saturday, April 1, The University of Connecticut hosted the 2017 annual Connecticut Science Olympiad, featuring student high school teams from across the state.

Ridgefield High School students participated in the event, and placed ninth overall out of 45 high school student teams.

In addition to their overall placement, the Ridgefield student team received the following medals of achievement:

First place in the “Game On” event

Second place in the “Helicopters” event

Second place in the “Hydrogeology” event

Second place in the “Optics” event

Teacher advisors Nermeen Reyes and Ashley Smith accompanied students to the event, and were very happy to see the efforts of the students were recognized.

“This club is very student driven and it’s amazing to see their hard work pay off,” Smith said.