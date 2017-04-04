Sander accident: Town employee recovering from serious injury

A town worker is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries sustained as the result of accident at the Highway Department on Monday, April 3.

“He’s stable,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said late Tuesday morning. “The individual is stable and resting, and had few minor procedures — work that needs to be done. But it’s going to be a long process.”

The accident occurred late Monday morning at town facilities off South Street.

“We did have an individual, one of the Town of Ridgefield employees, who sustained an injury as a result of removing a sander from the back of one of our dump trucks,” Marconi said Monday afternoon.

“It was pretty serious, that’s all I can say,” he said.

Marconi also spoke briefly of the accident to Board of Finance at end of a long budget meeting Monday night.

He said one worker had been seriously injured and another was “traumatized,” without serious physical injury.

Marconi said the second worker was out of the hospital Tuesday morning.

“He’s been released. He’s been at home, resting. He’ll be doing fine, hopefully,” he said.

“It was an unfortunate accident and everyone obviously would like to take it back,” Marconi said. “And we hope for the best for both individuals.”

The Ridgefield Police Department had no information to release on the accident, saying Tuesday morning that it was still “under investigation.”

Marconi said OSHA, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is investigating the incident.

The worker injured is expected to recover.

“He’ll be okay,” Marconi said Monday night. “Say a prayer tonight.”