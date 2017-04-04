The Ridgefield Press

Young swordsmen battle at new fencing facility

By The Ridgefield Press on April 4, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Oliver Sonderman, 7, of Ridgefield scores against Jesse Dolch, 8, of Chappaqua. — Amy Sonderman photo

Oliver Sonderman, 7, of Ridgefield scored against Jesse Dolch, 8, of Chappaqua during the first fencing tournament at Way of the Sword April 1. Jesse went on to win first place in their age group. Oliver started at Way of the Sword on Jan. 2 — the first day of classes at the new Ridgefield location on Governor Street.

“He loves it,” said his mother, Amy Sonderman. “He hasn’t shown interest in team sports, so we were really happy when he asked if he could try fencing. I am amazed by his level of focus when he is there, and by how hard he works. He really hustles.”

