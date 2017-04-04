“Fake news” is not new. However, the Internet’s ability to quickly transmit it in a professional-looking manner to worldwide audiences is a contemporary phenomenon. It is getting harder to know what news to believe, and it affects all of us. As part of a media literacy initiative, Dr. Robert Miller, Ridgefield Public Schools director of technology and operations, will host a Facebook live forum Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. for parents regarding this latest addition to the curriculum. Parents will be able to watch with or without a Facebook account via facebook.com/ridgefieldps.

Although the forum is geared to RPS parents, the general public is welcome to join the event. Miller will teach some of the skills needed to critically evaluate news stories for credibility and accuracy. He will also provide an opportunity to ask questions about the topic.

“Information literacy is a core component to the curriculum our librarians teach and our

teachers embed within core instruction,” said Miller. “We are rolling out a common professional learning experience for teachers at all schools on media literacy — essentially, how to critically analyze news stories to determine if a story is true or not.”