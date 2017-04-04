Margaret Price named Chamber’s Woman of the Year

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has named Margaret Price, owner and president of Ridgefield Supply Co., as its 2017 Woman of the Year.

The Chamber of Commerce Annual Women’s Forum celebrates women across the business and entrepreneurial spectrum who make a difference every day in the community.

“Each year the Women’s Forum committee is tasked to choose a Woman of the Year who stands out with their entrepreneurial spirit and leadership in the Ridgefield business world,” said Jen Zinzi, the chamber’s executive director. “Our recipient also needs to be community-focused and philanthropic. There is no doubt Margaret is sewn with these exact threads.”

The community is invited to celebrate Price during the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce 12th annual Women’s Forum Thursday, May 25, from 9 to 2:30 at the Salem Golf Club, North Salem, N.Y.

For more information on sponsorship and tickets, visit destinationridgefield.com or call the office at 203-438-5992.