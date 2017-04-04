Ridgefield property transfers: March 22-March 31

Nine houses and three condominiums worth a total of $6,410,400 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between March 22 and March 31. The town received $15,151 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

2 Nettle Lane (Fox Hill): Joseph Bianco to Jeremy McLean and Julia Roth of Mt. Kisco, N.Y., March 22, $205,000.

68 Eleven Levels Road: Margaret Marshall to Joshua Rogers of Redding, March 23, $1,105,000.

48 Shields Lane: Preetam Basil and Vidya Devarajan of Chappaqua, N.Y., to Elizabeth Hancock of North Street, March 24, $495,000.

16 Rowland Lane: Estate of Irma Roberti to Nationstar Mortgage LLC of Lewisville, Texas, March 28, $350,000.

19 Knollwood Drive: Sturges Brother Inc. of Bailey Avenue to John and Kristina Whalen, March 28, $570,000.

44 Old West Mountain Road: Trust of Edward and Robyn Petrozelli to Michael Bickel and Jeanelle Roberts of Haverstraw, N.Y., March 28, $830,000.

18 Quail Drive: Duane Barney and Erin Wilson to Arthur and Alice Leaderman of University Park, Md., March 30, $630,000.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 9): Charter Group Partners of Brookfield to Martin and Linda Handshy, March 31, $795,4000.

20 Twixt Hills: Paul Anderson to David Miceli, March 31, $440,000.

81 Scodon Drive: Susan Williams to James Rankowitz, March 31, $575,000.

10 Shady Lane: Zelda Schwartz to Vincent Nagel, March 31, $270,000.

1 Cottonwood Lane (Fox Hill): Meredith Earley to Erik Keller, March 31, $145,000.