The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: March 22-March 31

By The Ridgefield Press on April 4, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Nine houses and three condominiums worth a total of $6,410,400 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between March 22 and March 31. The town received $15,151 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

2 Nettle Lane (Fox Hill): Joseph Bianco to Jeremy McLean and Julia Roth of Mt. Kisco, N.Y., March 22, $205,000.

68 Eleven Levels Road: Margaret Marshall to Joshua Rogers of Redding, March 23, $1,105,000.

48 Shields Lane: Preetam Basil and Vidya Devarajan of Chappaqua, N.Y., to Elizabeth Hancock of North Street, March 24, $495,000.

16 Rowland Lane: Estate of Irma Roberti to Nationstar Mortgage LLC of Lewisville, Texas, March 28, $350,000.

19 Knollwood Drive: Sturges Brother Inc. of Bailey Avenue to John and Kristina Whalen, March 28, $570,000.

44 Old West Mountain Road: Trust of Edward and Robyn Petrozelli to Michael Bickel and Jeanelle Roberts of Haverstraw, N.Y., March 28, $830,000.

18 Quail Drive: Duane Barney and Erin Wilson to Arthur and Alice Leaderman of University Park, Md., March 30, $630,000.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 9): Charter Group Partners of Brookfield to Martin and Linda Handshy, March 31, $795,4000.

20 Twixt Hills: Paul Anderson to David Miceli, March 31, $440,000.

81 Scodon Drive: Susan Williams to James Rankowitz, March 31, $575,000.

10 Shady Lane: Zelda Schwartz to Vincent Nagel, March 31, $270,000.

1 Cottonwood Lane (Fox Hill): Meredith Earley to Erik Keller, March 31, $145,000.

 

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield property transfers: Feb. 7-14
  2. Ridgefield property transfers: Feb. 22-28
  3. Ridgefield property transfers Sept. 21-26
  4. Ridgefield property transfers: March 14-21

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Bernie Williams teams up with BI Next Post Sander accident: Town employee recovering from serious injury
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress