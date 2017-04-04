Mary Elizabeth Ogden died Wednesday, March 29, in Ridgefield at the age of 91.

Mary Beth Hale was born in 1925 in Danville, Ill. She met her husband, Robert Ogden, in high school. They were married in 1946 and raised a family in Champaign, Ill.

During WWII, Ogden worked at the Motorola Radio factory in Chicago, while Bob served in the Army. After the war, she attended the University of Illinois and started a career as a decorator for residential and commercial clients.

She is survived by her daughter Melissa Jane (Scott) Wilson of Champaign, and son Paul (Karen) Ogden of Ridgefield, her grandchildren Lori Wilson (Tony Whiteside) of Champaign, and Carter and Spencer Ogden of Ridgefield; great-grandson Schyler Wilson, and great-granddaughter, Jaylynn Whiteside, of Champaign.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister Vada, husband Bob, and grandson Michael Wilson.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola, Ill., on April 10, 2017. A private service will follow her internment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Foundation, Wellesley Hills, Mass., www.curealz.org.