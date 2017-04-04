The Ridgefield Press

Wooster Hollow Cafe donates to Ability Beyond

By The Ridgefield Press on April 4, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Deb Muhlfeld, the current cleaning manager at Wooster Hollow Cafe, graduated from the Ability Beyond program two years ago.

Wooster Hollow Cafe is donating 50% of its profits every Tuesday in April to Ability Beyond.

“Ability Beyond is a fantastic organization that supports and develops young adults who have Special Abilities,” said Wooster Hollow’s owner Ron Herman. “We have hired two talented employees from Ability Beyond programs in our restaurant. We are fortunate to have Deb Muhlfeld, our current cleaning manager, as part of our team.”  

Deb graduated from an Ability Beyond program two years ago — the same time Herman purchased Wooster Hollow.

“Our customers are kind and good people and we know they will join us in supporting Ability Beyond,” he said.

The business, located at 659 Danbury Road (Route 7) next to Pamby Jeep Motors, is open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week and is located at.

For more information: www.woosterhollow.com and Ability Beyonds is: www.abilitybeyond.org

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post National Weather Service warns of potential for flooding Tuesday and Thursday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress