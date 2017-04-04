Wooster Hollow Cafe donates to Ability Beyond

Wooster Hollow Cafe is donating 50% of its profits every Tuesday in April to Ability Beyond.

“Ability Beyond is a fantastic organization that supports and develops young adults who have Special Abilities,” said Wooster Hollow’s owner Ron Herman. “We have hired two talented employees from Ability Beyond programs in our restaurant. We are fortunate to have Deb Muhlfeld, our current cleaning manager, as part of our team.”

Deb graduated from an Ability Beyond program two years ago — the same time Herman purchased Wooster Hollow.

“Our customers are kind and good people and we know they will join us in supporting Ability Beyond,” he said.

The business, located at 659 Danbury Road (Route 7) next to Pamby Jeep Motors, is open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week and is located at.

For more information: www.woosterhollow.com and Ability Beyonds is: www.abilitybeyond.org