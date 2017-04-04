National Weather Service warns of potential for flooding Tuesday and Thursday

National Weather Service meteorologist Gary Conte shared the following warning with the town’s emergency deputy manager, Dick Aarons, Monday night:

“As low pressure moves northeast across the Eastern Great LakesTuesday, a warm front will move northeast across the regionTuesday followed by a weakening cold front Tuesday evening,” Conte said.

“Because heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms is forecast to produce a widespread area of 1 to 2 inches of rain: a flood watch continues from late tonight through Tuesday evening for northeast NJ and the lower Hudson Valley. There is a chance that small streams and small rivers will overflow their banks. Minor urban flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas is likely across the entire local area.

“There is a slight chance for a few strong gusty thunderstorms west and north of NYC Tuesday evening with the approach of a cold front. Otherwise, rain will end later Tuesday evening.

“Our next chance for a significant storm will be Thursday, when a large intensifying low may bring yet another round of flood producing rain, strong winds along the coast, and a chance of mainly minor coastal flooding Wednesday night through Thursday night.”

Stay tuned to the latest National Weather Service forecasts at http://www.weather.gov/okx