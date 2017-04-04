Richard Francis Rossini, 80, business owner

Richard Francis Rossini died in Trustbridge Hospice at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Sunday, March 26. He was born in June 27, 1936 to Mary Ciuccoli Rossini and Oratzio Francis Rossini.

Richie grew up in Ridgefield, working first at Squash’s when it was known as Finch’s News Store. He was service manager at Kellogg-Theiss Pontiac Cadillac and after that shop foreman at Morganti Construction Company.

He opened his own business, Ridgefield Truck and Equipment, in 1966 and later ran R.F. Rossini Excavating until retiring to Jupiter, Fla., in 1986.

He is survived by his two children, Karoline Rossini of Punta Gorda, Florida and Richard Francis “Skip” Rossini Jr. and his wife Laura (Sorrentino) and one granddaughter Emily of Aldie, Virginia.

In addition to his children and grandchild, he is survived by his sister, Shirley Rossini Faynor of Danbury, and a step-brother, Richard Ciuccoli of Wallace, NC.

He was predeceased by a step-sister, Joan Ciuccoli McConkey in 1993.

A celebration of Richie’s life will take place at The Fisherman’s Landing Clubhouse down the street from his home at 1000 Stillwater Drive, Jupiter, Fla., 33458 Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m.