Ridgefield teams go five-for-five on opening day

All five Ridgefield High teams that began their seasons Monday are still unbeaten.

Doing the winning were the Ridgefield boys volleyball, boys and girls tennis, and boys and girls outdoor track and field teams.

In Greenwich, the three-time reigning Class L state champion RHS boys volleyball team swept the host Cardinals, 3-0. Ridgefield won by scores of 25-5, 25-8, and 25-18.

Setter Henrik Liapunov had 26 assists and eight service points (five aces) for the Tigers. Christian DeVivo added seven kills and six service points, while Nick Laudati finished with six kills and nine service points and Braedon Gold had six kills and six service points.

Jack Lincoln (two kills, nine service points), Josh Verdejo (four kills) and Andrew Knachel (10 digs) also contributed to Ridgefield’s win.

At Ridgefield High, the Tigers’ boys and girls track teams routed their Norwalk opponents, winning by scores of 80-37 and 114-21, respectively.

Justin Showstead, Paul Kim and Thomas Vilinskas combined to win seven individual events for the RHS boys. Showstead finished first in the javelin (151’9″), the discus (110’7″) and the shot put (40’10.5″); Kim triumphed in the long jump (18’0.25″) and the triple jump (34’10.25″); and Vilinskas prevailed in the 110-meter hurdles (16.88) and the 300-meter hurdles (42.26).

Also placing first for Ridgefield were Matt Szpakowski in the 400 (58.22) and Robert Cohen in the 800 (2:11.97).

Anna Landler led the Ridgefield girls with first-place finishes in three events: the 300 hurdles (47.90), the long jump (16’7.5″) and the triple jump (32’8.5″).

Brianne McGill added victories in the discus (94’1″) and the shot put (33’1″) for the Tigers, who also got wins from Elizabeth Jasminski in the 1,600 (5:38.01), Katie Jasminski in the 400 (1:00.65), Kasey McGerald in the 3,200 (12:21.59), Lily Reale in the javelin (84’1″), and Grace Goodwin in the high jump (4’8″).

Ridgefield also won both the 4×400 (4:25.60) and the 4×100 (50.88) relays.

Playing on its home court, the Ridgefield girls tennis team romped over Trumbull, 6-1.

The Tigers swept all four singles matches, getting victories from Aurora Joblon (7-6, 6-0) at first singles, Anabel Cordano (2-6, 6-1, 6-1) at second singles, Morgan Held (6-1, 7-5) at third singles, and Micaela O’Malley (6-3, 6-3) at fourth singles.

Adding doubles wins for Ridgefield were Hillary Sherpa and Jillian O’Keefe (6-4, 6-0) at first doubles and Carmen Sanz and Caitlin Kissel (7-6, 6-3) at second doubles.

In the closest contest of the day, the Ridgefield boys tennis team edged host Trumbull, 4-3.

The Tigers swept all three doubles matches to pull out the victory. Tanner Daubenspeck and Tadd posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory at first doubles for Ridgefield, which also got wins from Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert at second doubles (6-1, 6-1) and Shane Bowler and Jamie Crawford at third doubles 6-1, 6-2).

Providing the Tigers’ lone singles triumph was highly regarded freshman Brian Song, who defeated Trumbull’s Anush Sureshbabu by scores of 6-0, 6-1 at second singles.