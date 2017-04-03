Elizabeth V. O’Neill, 75, registered nurse

Elizabeth (Venus) O’Neill, 75, of Ridgefield, died on Saturday morning, April 1, 2017 at Cascades Assisted Living, Bethel.

Liz was born at Norwalk Hospital, January 1, 1942, a daughter of Ridgefield’s former town historian and postmaster Richard Venus and Marie (Bishop) Venus.

She attended Ridgefield schools, Ridgefield High School and graduated from the Danbury Hospital School of Nursing with the Class of 1963.

A Registered Nurse by profession, Liz was employed with the Danbury Hospital as well as various area nursing facilities.

She later was employed with Lord and Taylor in their sales office at the Danbury Fair Mall.

A lifelong area resident, Liz was a member of St. Mary Parish of Ridgefield.

She enjoyed the time spent with her family and will be sorely missed.

Liz is survived by a son, Robert D. O’Neill and his wife Cathy of McMurray, PA; two daughters, Colleen O. Helfrich of Shelton, CT and Maureen O. Lanza and her husband Albert of Oxford, CT; a sister, Mary “Moo-Moo” Venus Landon and her husband Daniel “Chip” of Ridgefield; six grandchildren, Zachary and Olivia Lanza, Brian and Christopher Helfrich and Liam and Quinn O’Neill; a sister in law, Gail Venus Leburgh of Palos Verdes, CA and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Liz O’Neill was predeceased by her brother Richard “Latch” Venus Jr. and former husband Bob O’Neill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield with Msgr. Laurence R. Bronkiewicz officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.

There will be no calling hours.

Contributions in Liz’s memory may be made to Regional Hospice and Home Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.

Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.