The Ridgefield Education Foundation (REF) will host trivia night at Tigers’ Den from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

Trivia starts at 7:30, with 15% of food and beverage sales going directly to REF.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to REF,” said Tigers’ Den owner Joe Attonito. “It’s a great organization and I’m honored that they thought of us as a spot to hold a fundraiser.”

REF looks to sponsor grants for teachers that focus on bringing innovative projects to the classroom.

For more information go to www.theridgefieldeducationfoundation.org