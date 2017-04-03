The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Education Foundation hosts trivia night at Tigers’ Den

By The Ridgefield Press on April 3, 2017

The Ridgefield Education Foundation (REF) will host trivia night at Tigers’ Den from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

Trivia starts at 7:30, with 15% of food and beverage sales going directly to REF.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to REF,” said Tigers’ Den owner Joe Attonito. “It’s a great organization and I’m honored that they thought of us as a spot to hold a fundraiser.”

REF looks to sponsor grants for teachers that focus on bringing innovative projects to the classroom.

For more information go to www.theridgefieldeducationfoundation.org

 

