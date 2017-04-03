Ridgefield’s Caroline Waldo presents at Alabama research conference

Ridgefielder Caroline Waldo was selected to present a research project titled “Art Journaling in Diversity and Advocacy in Education.”

The University of Alabama’s Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity Conference held on March 30.

In addition to bringing attention to the outstanding work being done by UA’s undergraduates, the conference allows students to gain experience presenting, become eligible for cash prizes, and form relationships with faculty mentors and fellow conference presenters.

For more information, go to https://www.ua.edu/news/2017/03/ua-students-highlight-research-creativity-during-annual-conference/