RHS orchestra, band recognized at Virginia music festival

Both Ridgefield High School’s orchestra and band were recognized Saturday, April 1, at the Festival of Music at Norfolk State University, with RHS Symphonic Orchestra placed first in its category and the RHS Concert Band placed fourth in its category.

In total, 81 students traveled to Virginia Beach for the weekend to participate in the festival.

RHS music director Michael McNamara, along with senior musicians, accepted the awards.

“Overall, it was a lot of fun,” said McNamara. “It was a bonding experience, and great community building. The kids were really excited about it.”

The students also went to Busch Gardens and had some downtime to “hang out” with each other.

McNamara said that receiving the awards was exciting, but that sharing the moment with each other and fostering a sense of togetherness was the most important aspect of the whole weekend.

“The kids felt a sense of accomplishment, but it was bonding,” he said.

“It’s important to have that sense of community, just like sports teams.”