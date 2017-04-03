Generoso Lapolla, 82, former resident

Generoso Lapolla, age 82, of New Canaan, formerly a longtime resident of Ridgefield, died March 28 in Norwalk Hospital.

Born in Panni, Italy, Dec. 16, 1934, he was the son of the late Alfonso and Grazia Ciruolo Lapolla. He was predeceased by his wife, Santa Gesualdi Lapolla, in 2010.

He is survived by his son, Michael Lapolla of New York City and Los Angeles, Calif., and his daughter, Grace Lapolla of New Canaan. He is also survived by two brothers, Giuseppe and Vito Lapolla, and two sisters, Carmella and Filomena Lapolla, all of Italy. Also surviving are two brothers-in-law, Nick Gesualdi of New Canaan and Alfonso Gesualdi of Colorado.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on March 31 in St. Aloysius Church in New Canaan. Entombment followed in Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Box 598, New Canaan CT 06840, or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org