Gary W. Usher, 72, Vietnam veteran

Gary W. Usher, 72, of Woodbury, CT, formerly of Ridgefield, CT, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. He was the loving husband of the late Kathryn (Chamberlain) Usher.

Mr. Usher was born in Norwalk, CT on July 19, 1944; the son of the late George and Wilma (Hyatt).

He was raised in Wilton and attended Wilton Schools and graduated Wilton High School in 1963.

He met Kathryn, the love of his life and married in 1967, resided in Norwalk for a year and then moved to Fort Leonard Wood, MO when he was in the Army. In 1975, they moved to Ridgefield, CT where they raised their daughters.

A Veteran of the United States Army from the Vietnam War, Mr. Usher was an Optician by trade, which he learned while in the Army. After being honorably discharged, he opened and operated Visions Optical Shop of Ridgefield, formerly Ridgefield Opticians for 44 years.

Over the past two years, Gary could be found at Soulbury, his youngest daughter’s gift shop in Woodbury CT. It was around here that he was affectionately referred to as “Pops.”

Golf, boating and family day trips were among his favorite hobbies and moments. He loved family summer vacations on Lake Winnipesaukee, NH with his boat. Most of all he cherished spending time with his daughters, granddaughter and son-in-law. Mr. Usher was a devoted Grandpa who loved to watch Aiden practice on her Roller Derby team, they worked at the store together and he has helped influence her to be the delightful young lady she is.

Mr. Usher is survived by his loving family members: Daughters, Jennifer (Usher) Bailey and Tracy Usher; Granddaughter, Aiden Usher and Jennifer’s loving husband John Bailey. He will be missed by many, but especially by his family who loves him so very much.

Friends will be received on Sunday, April 9th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A prayer service with US Army Honors will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.

Interment will be private and at the direction of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.