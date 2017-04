Elizabeth “Liz” (Venus) O’Neill, 75, of Ridgefield, died on Saturday morning, April 1, 2017. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary R.C. Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield with Msgr. Laurence R. Bronkiewicz officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.  There will be no calling hours. Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.