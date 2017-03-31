Marilyn Witt, 84, former resident

Marilyn (Coffey) Witt, 84, of Gaylordsville, died March 27.

She was the wife of Ronald J. Witt Sr. who predeceased her in 2015 after 60 years of marriage.

Witt was born in Stamford on Sept. 16, 1932.

She grew up and lived in Ridgefield; the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (McCarthy) Coffey.

Witt is survived by her son Ron Witt II and her daughter Bonny Stowers. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; Katrina, Kelly, Justin, Ashley, Lauren, Christian, Kirsten and Jeffrey, as well as six great grandchildren.

In addition to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Witt is also survived by a brother Joseph Coffey and a sister, Joan Roudenis. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by a brother, John Coffey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 1:15 pm at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.