Chili Festival adds Sen. Richard Blumenthal to guest list

US Sen. Richard Blumenthal will join Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman and local chili lovers at the Ridgefield Chili Festival this Sunday, April 2.

This year’s event relocates to the Ridgefield Recreation Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and features specialities from 11 local restaurants.

Guests may also sample the offerings from 11 local amateurs, who will compete in a Chili Cook-Off for prizes and bragging rights.

Restaurants attending are: Southwest Café, Luna Rossa, 850 Degrees, Early Bird Cafe, Ancient Mariner, Bernard’s Restaurant & Sarah’s Wine Bar, John’s Best, Little Pub, Tiger’s Den and Bareburger, with desserts provided by The Cake Box. General admission tickets are $25/person (age 16+), a Family Pack ticket that will admit up to 4 children ages 7-15 can be purchased for $10, and children 6 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at ridgefielddems.net, or at the door.

The event is a benefit for the Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee.