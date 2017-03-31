Jean A. Esposito, 93, St. Mary Parish member

Jean A. Esposito, 93, of Ridgefield, mother of Donna J. Amato, died on Thursday, March 30, at her home.

She was the wife of the late Peter Esposito.

Mrs. Esposito was born in New York, NY, July 30, 1923, a daughter of James and Antoinette Delacove. She attended New York schools and was a retired secretary with Sonnenborne Building Products of Maspeth, L.I., New York.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past seven years coming from New York, Mrs. Esposito was a member of St. Mary Parish of Ridgefield. She enjoyed movies, cooking and fashion.

In addition to her daughter Donna Amato and her husband Dr. Louis Amato of Ridgefield, Mrs. Esposito also survived by a granddaughter Chelsea and by a sister in law and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Esposito was predeceased by three sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 10:15 am in St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield.

Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Flushing, Queens, NY.

The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Contributions in Mrs. Esposito’s memory may be made to Regional Hospice and Home Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation-CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd.- Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492.