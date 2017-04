Traffic at the Route 35 bridge project in Ridgefield near the Fox Hill condominiums may be held up with “alternating one-way” arrangements in the second half of next week.

Ryan Wodjenski of the State Department of Transportation informed town officials in an email that the contractor on the job, Baier Construction, has said they “may be scheduling alternating one-way traffic from Wednesday, April 5, through Friday, April 7, weather permitting.

Work at the site generally goes on weekdays, 9 to 3.