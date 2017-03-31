Zoe D. McMorran, 16, sang, danced and laughed

NORTH ATTLEBORO – Zoe DaZhi McMorran, age 16, passed away on March 19, 2017 just as the sun came out that afternoon. Her final days were spent surrounded by love from family and close friends at her home in North Attleboro.

A sophomore at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin, MA, Zoe explored the Early Education program as a freshman where her passion for children shined. She then joined the Culinary Arts Program this year which was a perfect match for her creative side and love of all things sweet and savory. She truly enjoyed working with her classmates, teachers, and staff, and always looked forward to greeting the patrons at Gerry’s Place (Tri County’s own restaurant) with a smile on her face.

Zoe volunteered at Sacred Heart on Sunday’s assisting with the Children’s Liturgy of the Word program. She also enjoyed her role at the World War I Park and Zoo caring for the animals on the weekends and as a counselor in training for their summer camp.

Zoe lived life to the fullest embracing all that was offered. Her positive attitude reminded others of the most important things in life like family, friends, and of course, food Her humor and smile easily turned tough situations into good ones. She loved her music and singing and would never miss an opportunity to record a new track at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp recording studio. She loved cooking and baking and couldn’t wait to try out recipes in her new Pioneer Woman cookbook. A stroke left Zoe with some physical limitations but her determination, perseverance, and optimistic attitude allowed her to achieve greatness. Zoe attended Loral Sims School of Dance Studio 1 & 2, where she enjoyed Lyrical, Ballet, and her most recent passion Musical Theatre. And, she also loved her Tuesday evening art classes at M. Walker Studio exploring a variety of mediums alongside her sister Avery and some very special classmates creating pieces that will be forever cherished.

From an early age, Zoe was ever the jokester. All who met Zoe easily and immediately understood that she embraced every moment. Her ability to connect with others was very special. A simple “Good Morning” or “Hi” could change anyone’s day. Zoe’s self-confidence was admirable and an inspiration to others. Her smile was contagious, her laugh infectious, her sense of humor unique, and her ability to surreptitiously steal a person’s cellphone to take selfies or other random photographs was unparalleled.

Zoe sang, danced, and laughed her way through life. Her simple approach to each day was a blessing and an opportunity to brighten other people’s lives. Zoe’s passing reminds us that her life is one to be celebrated. Although we miss her presence terribly, she remains forever in our hearts.

Zoe leaves behind the teams at Tufts Medical Center and Floating Hospital for Children, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, VNA Care and Hospice, and many loving therapists who were devoted to Zoe and making life about living. They truly were an extension of family for Zoe.

Zoe is survived by her loving parents, Pat and Jen McMorran; and sister Avery McMorran of North Attleboro Massachusetts; paternal grandparents Phillip and Monica McMorran of Ridgefield Connecticut; Maternal grandmother Judy Watt of Sodus Point New York;

Aunts and uncles: Michelle Chapman, Brian and Mara Watt, Alison and Steve Sulentic, Tom and Colleen McMorran, Kate and Steve Leavey and Craig Chapman; 13 cousins: Alec, Hailey, Mia, Ella Rae, Sully, Ros, Gus, Katie, Hope, Danny, Matt, Julia, and Angie; cherished friends: Rachel Randall, Steph Dixon and Mackenzie Page; and countless other adoring great aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather David Watt; cousin Vivian Watt, and her beloved dog Baxter.

Calling hours were held on Friday March 24, 2017, from 4-8 pm at Sacred Heart Church, North Attleboro, Massachusetts. A celebratory funeral mass was held on Saturday March 25, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Sacred Heart Church, North Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Donations may be made in Zoe’s memory to The Zoe D. McMorran Benefit account, 369 Old Post Road, North Attleboro, MA 02760, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, Ashford, CT 06278 at http://www.holeinthewallgang.org/get-involved/#donate or The Floating Hospital for Children – Pediatric Oncology / Hematology Clinic, 755 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02116.

Arrangements provided by Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. To sign an online guestbook for Zoe, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.