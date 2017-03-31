HAN On Demand: Yorktown Boys Lacrosse at Darien

The Ridgefield Press

By Kevin Coleman on March 31, 2017

In HAN’s spring season opener, the Darien Blue Wave begin their title defense when they welcome out of state power Yorktown, N.Y. to Darien Stadium  on Saturday, April 1, at 2 pm.

Coming off a third straight FCIAC and State championship the Blue Wave enter the season ranked #3 in the nation and riding a 31 game win streak. Led by captains Findlay Collins, Ryan Cornell, James Beiler, and Riley Stewart the Wave are primed and ready to get the ball rolling on another season to remember.

Watch Saturday’s game below:

A live link will be added here 10 minutes before game time. Be sure to refresh your browser.

Darien: Defending Class L Champion (beat Simsbury 18-3 in final), Defending FCIAC Champion (beat New Canaan in final).

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

 

