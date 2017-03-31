HAN On Demand: Yorktown Boys Lacrosse at Darien

In HAN’s spring season opener, the Darien Blue Wave begin their title defense when they welcome out of state power Yorktown, N.Y. to Darien Stadium on Saturday, April 1, at 2 pm.

Coming off a third straight FCIAC and State championship the Blue Wave enter the season ranked #3 in the nation and riding a 31 game win streak. Led by captains Findlay Collins, Ryan Cornell, James Beiler, and Riley Stewart the Wave are primed and ready to get the ball rolling on another season to remember.

Watch Saturday's game below:

Darien: Defending Class L Champion (beat Simsbury 18-3 in final), Defending FCIAC Champion (beat New Canaan in final).

