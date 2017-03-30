Eight bands have been chosen to compete for the 2017 BandJam title

BandJam 2017 will bring eight school bands — one from Ridgefield — to compete at The Ridgefield Playhouse. The competition, hosted by Christine O’Leary, will take place on Sunday, April 30 at 4:00 p.m. A panel of celebrity judges – including singer/songwriter/producer Vaneese Thomas, Living Colour bass player Doug Wimbish and i95 fm’s morning show DJ Ethan Carey – will be on hand to select this year’s BandJam champions.

The kids that will be performing come from all corners of Fairfield County and parts of Westchester. High school bands include Orbit (Weston, CT), Mr. Boy (New Fairfield, CT), Gilbert (Katonah, NY) and The Playmates (Southbury, CT). Middle school bands competing this year are Abby and the Roadsters (South Salem, NY), 2 Minute Minors (Ridgefield, CT), RED (Stamford, CT) and Solid (Redding, CT).

For tickets call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT.