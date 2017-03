​On Sunday, April 2, author Vince Dacquino will speak at a wine-and-cheese social at the Keeler Tavern Museum.

The event, titled “Sybil Ludington: the Paul Revere of the Battle of Ridgefield,” begins at 4 p.m.

Dacquino, a teacher in Westchester County for more than 35 years, is the author of several books, including Sybil Ludington: The Call to Arms.

A suggested donation of $10 may be made to the 1777 Wooster — Sons of Liberty Foundation, a 501(c)(3) educational charity.