Jolana Kish, 83, grandmother of 12

Jolana loved to welcome people into her home, to serve them home cooked Hungarian meals and gather around the large dining room table to have a talk. She loved her family, her home and the countless dogs that shared a pampered life with her. She cherished her friends, especially Evelyn Godbout, her trips to the mall, loved to dress up, get her hair done, have lunch with her sisters and go to the casinos with her sons.

Jolana is survived by her children, son, Daniel M. Kish of Ridgefield; daughter Elaine S. D’Autorio and partner Bruce Norton of Thomaston; son Louis S. Kish and his wife Irene of Watertown; daughter, Joan E. Cominski and husband Michael of Newtown, twelve grandchildren, Erica Fitzgerald and her husband Michael, Jaime, Julia, Shane, Shaun, Brendon , Morgan, Makenzie and Aiden Kish; Joseph and Sarah D’Autorio and five great grandsons, Aiden and Kameron D’Autorio, Rylan and Caedan Fitzgerald and Liam Kish. Jolana is also survived by her loving sisters Elizabeth Brown of Fairfield and Veronica Selwitz of Danbury as well as scores of nieces and nephews.

We know that if Mom had the chance she would send a special heartfelt thank you and words of gratitude to her devoted son Dan who spent many years caring for her and our father.