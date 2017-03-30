Jolana Kish, 83, grandmother of 12

Jolana (Domonkos) Kish, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 25, 2017 at the Danbury Hospital surrounded by her family. Jolana was born in Norwalk, CT on March 29, 1933 to Magdolna and Stephen Domonkos and was the second youngest of a large family. Jolana married Louis Kish in 1953, to whom she was married for almost 56 years before his passing in 2010.
Jolana loved to welcome people into her home, to serve them home cooked Hungarian meals and gather around the large dining room table to have a talk. She loved her family, her home and the countless dogs that shared a pampered life with her. She cherished her friends, especially Evelyn Godbout, her trips to the mall, loved to dress up, get her hair done, have lunch with her sisters and go to the casinos with her sons.
Jolana is survived by her children, son, Daniel M. Kish of Ridgefield; daughter Elaine S. D’Autorio and partner Bruce Norton of Thomaston; son Louis S. Kish and his wife Irene of Watertown; daughter, Joan E. Cominski and husband Michael of Newtown, twelve grandchildren, Erica Fitzgerald and her husband Michael, Jaime, Julia, Shane, Shaun, Brendon , Morgan, Makenzie and Aiden Kish; Joseph and Sarah D’Autorio and five great grandsons, Aiden and Kameron D’Autorio, Rylan and Caedan Fitzgerald and Liam Kish. Jolana is also survived by her loving sisters Elizabeth Brown of Fairfield and Veronica Selwitz of Danbury as well as scores of nieces and nephews.
We know that if Mom had the chance she would send a special heartfelt thank you and words of gratitude to her devoted son Dan who spent many years caring for her and our father.
Friends will be received on Friday, March 31, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A prayer service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.
Contributions in Jolana’s name may be given to the American Cancer Society or American Lung Association.