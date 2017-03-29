Before the 2017 spring season begins, the HAN Network broadcasting crew visited all 17 FCIAC schools to interview sports captains and coaches. The second stop of 2017 Spring FCIAC Tour brought us to Ridgefield High School on Tuesday, March 28.

HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito interviewed spring captains. The interviews can be seen below.

Here’s our interview with the Tigers’ volleyball captains Nick Laudati, Joshua Verdejo and Henrik Lianpunov.

Here’s our interview with the Tigers’ baseball captains Matthew Colin, Colin Motill, John Thrasher, Collin Lowe.

Here’s our interview with the Tigers’ tennis captain Drew Warren.

Here’s our interview with the Tigers’ boys track and field captains Eric Dollins, Josh Kim and Kenny Day.

Here’s our interview with the Tigers’ girls track and field captains Josephine Simon, Kelsey Bordash, Emma Lee, Ava Kelley and Ellie Sacchi:

Here’s our interview with the Tigers’ softball captains Sydnie DeMarco and Kendall Rogoff.

Here’s our interview with the Tigers’ boys golf captain Matt Bornstein.

Here’s our interview with the Tigers’ girls tennis captain Anabel Cordano.

Here’s our interview with the Tigers’ boys lacrosse captains Drew Fowler and Chris Costello.

Here’s our interview with the Tigers’ girls lacrosse captains Julia Realander, Kaitlyn McMullan and Annie Hage.

Here’s our interview with the Tigers’ girls golf captains Maya Christianson and Lauren Coughlin.

HAN’s spring season launches in the midst of our FCIAC tour. Our first game is Saturday, April 1, when Darien High boys lacrosse faces off with Yorktown.

