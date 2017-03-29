Schools look for replacement principal at Veteran’s Park

Veteran’s Park Elementary School Principal Lisa Singer announced she would be leaving her post in December.



Superintendent Dr. Karen Baldwin informed the board at its meeting Tuesday, March 28, that she has been working with parents and faculty to develop a leadership profile for the next principal.

“I met with 12 parents over two sessions,” she said.

“It’s been really rich work I’m pleased to say the profile skills, experiences, and attributes were identified in a very common framework; which is exciting.”