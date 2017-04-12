The Ridgefield Press

Spring Stroll includes Gone Country BBQ

By The Ridgefield Press on April 12, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Downtown Ridgefield Spring Stroll is Friday, May 5, and the fourth annual Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival in Ridgefield runs Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7.

Gone Country is a collaboration between the Ridgefield Rotary Club and the Lounsbury House. More than 5,000 attended last year.

In addition to being the state BBQ championship, it features kids rides and musical performances — headline artists will be Erik Kreig, Jesse Lynch and Michelle DeAngelis.  

More information is available at RidgefieldBBQCT.com.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post BandJam 2017 is back Next Post A wish upon a star lands at Disney
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress