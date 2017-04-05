Learn to cook street foods of India

Street Foods of India, a cooking class focused on popular, flavorful, easy-to-prepare foods that use ingredients easy to find here, is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Street Foods of India covers some of the most tasteful flavors for which Indian cuisine is known. Participants learn to make Bhel Puri (the most common street food, a combination of puffed rice, sev and plenty of fresh vegetables and chutneys); Sev Puri (an Indian snack consisting of long, thin strands of gram flour, deep fried and spiced, topped on puris, along with potatoes and chutneys), and Moong Dal Chat (a type of lentil that’s mixed with fresh coriander leaves and other vegetables with spices and nuts).

Instructor Arpita Sankaran grew up in India and has lived in Ridgefield for the past 16 years. Class meets on Tuesday, April 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Veterans Park School. Tuition is $31. Bring $8 to $10 food fee, two containers and four Ziploc bags to class. Class size limited. Advance registration required at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.