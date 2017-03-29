Fig discusses new book

Artist and author Joe Fig will talk Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, about his new book, Inside the Artist’s Studio, the follow-up to his acclaimed 2009 book, Inside the Painter’s Studio.

In this collection, 24 painters, video and mixed-media artists, sculptors, and photographers reveal highly idiosyncratic production tools and techniques, as well as daily habits and strategies for getting work done — the music they listen to, the hours they keep and the relationships with gallerists and curators, friends, family, and fellow artists that sustain them outside the studio.

Over the years, Fig has interviewed and documented the lives of more than 120 leading contemporary artists, shedding light on their creative practice and their workaday studio habits.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org, or for more information, call 203-438-2282.