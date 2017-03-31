Sexting, tweeting, snapping panel discussion at Ridgefield library

As part of the ongoing Parenting the Selfie Generation: Instilling Resilience series, the Ridgefield Library is hosting a panel discussion titled Sexting, Tweeting, Snapping, and Other Teen Realities: What Parents Need to Know, on Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The panel for this talk will include Tom Dardis of the Ridgefield Police Department; Tim Salem, principal of Scotts Ridge Middle School; Dr. Robert Miller, Ridgefield Public Schools director of technology; Colleen Keenan, a Ridgefield High School student; and Chris Parrot, president of the YourSelf series.

The presentation is aimed at helping parents develop a balanced perspective on social media usage, understand the upsides and downsides of the newest apps, set reasonable limits on device usage for children and teens, and recognize the difference between the use and misuse of social media. The program is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Project Resilience, Ridgefield Magazine, Silver Hill Hospital, Books on the Common, Fairfield County Bank, and Drs. Ahern, Galban, Kim, Mini, and Surace.

For more information and to register: ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.