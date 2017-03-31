Ridgefield library to hold stuffed animal sleepover

The Ridgefield Library is having a stuffed animal sleepover, and your toys are invited. Children ages 3 to 8 are asked to bring a stuffed animal to a special storytime on Friday, April 7, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. After the children and their animals enjoy stories, the animals stay to spend the night. During their overnight stay, the animals have fun in the library while teens take pictures of their antics. Children return to storytime on Saturday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m. to pick up their animals and see photos of the fun. For more information, call children’s services at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.

