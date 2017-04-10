Playhouse to offer summer filmmaking camp

The Ridgefield Playhouse is offering a summer camp for future filmmakers. Filmmaker Katie Torpey will teach children and teens the fundamentals of independent filmmaking and the art of visually capturing a story on their smartphones. Session 1, for ages 8 to 11, runs from July 10 to July 21, Monday through Friday, 9 to 5 p.m. Session 2, for ages 12 to 15 (teens), is from July 31 to Aug. 11, Monday through Friday, 9 to 5 p.m.

Campers will watch and analyze movies and will receive hands-on instruction on storytelling, writing, directing, and editing. They will also learn how to use multiple camera lenses, fly a remote-controlled drone, and use visual angles and lighting to help them creatively tell a story in their own artistic style. During the two weeks, each camper will make a music video and a three-minute short film. Every camper will show one of his or her films on the big screen at the Ridgefield Playhouse on the last two days of camp, with different awards being given out.

Camp requirements: one smartphone with camera (space of 20 gigs or more) — iPhone or Android. Four camera apps to be downloaded before first day of camp.

Registration at 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org