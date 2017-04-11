The Ridgefield Library will host a presentation on Preserving Plum Island — home to more than 200 resident and migratory bird species, about a quarter of all birds known in the United States, 57 of which are listed as in urgent need of conservation.

The event will take place Monday, May 22, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Chris Cryder, special projects coordinator for Save the Sound and the outreach coordinator for the Preserve Plum Island Coalition, will present a short film produced for PBS, Conservation of a Precious Island, starring Sam Waterston as well as the latest efforts to protect the island.

This presentation is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Library, the Ridgefield Conservation Commission, the Woodcock Nature Center, and the Norwalk River Watershed Association, which is hosting the talk for its annual meeting.

Registration at RidgefieldLibrary.org