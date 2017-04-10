RVNA to hold babysitting classes

RVNA is offering a three-part course designed for youth ages 11 and older. Gain the skills and confidence to be a terrific babysitter in a fun and interactive format. Hands-on activities, an exciting video, role-playing, and lively discussions are incorporated into the class.

Learn about babysitting responsibilities, basic child development, emergency actions, basic care of children, and first aid and practice with problem-solving skills. The course takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. on April 17, 18 and 19 at RVNA offices.

Each participant will earn a Red Cross Babysitter’s Training Certificate. The fee is $90. (Babysitter’s manual is an additional $10.) Space is limited to 10 students. To register, call 203-438-5555 or go to ridgefieldvna.org/education-programs/.