Learn to golf with Ridgefield Continuing Education

Indoor Golf Lessons for Beginners starts Monday, April 17, or Tuesday, April 18, through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Get ready for the upcoming season. Learn to play golf or improve your game without dealing with the weather. These lessons include both pre-swing and in-swing fundamentals, all in the comfort of the indoors. Beginners should bring a 5, 7 and 9 iron, any hybrids you have, a driver, and a golf glove to the first class. You may buy individual clubs or a starter set at some sporting goods stores.

Instructor Beverlee Henion has been golfing since age 12 and competes in tournaments. She has taught many others to play, and some later became golf pros. Class meets Mondays, April 17 and 24 and May 1, 8 and 15, or Tuesdays, April 18 and 25 and May 2, 9 and 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Branchville School gym. Class limit: five. Advance registration required. Cost is $92; Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and older, pay $69. Registration at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.